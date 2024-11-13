850 acres of land found suitable for IMT in Ambala: DC

Ambala deputy commissioner (DC) Parth Gupta on Tuesday said that Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation Limited (HSIIDC) has found about 850 acres of land in three villages of Ambala city suitable for the proposed Industrial Model Township (IMT). Gupta further said that during a meeting with chief secretary in June, the issue of farmers demanding higher rate then collector rate-- ₹ 34 lakh-- came up. (HT File)

For this township, 426 farmers have offered about 2,076 acres of land on the e-bhumi portal and the government will build an excellent IMT equipped with all kinds of facilities, said DC.

“HSIIDC offered the farmers an opportunity that they will buy 6,000 acres of land in Ambala for the IMT project. Farmers have agreed to sell 2,076 acres of land, of which HSIIDC has found 850 acres of land in Naggal, Nadiali and Khaira villages suitable for the project,” the DC said.

Gupta further said that during a meeting with chief secretary in June, the issue of farmers demanding higher rate then collector rate-- ₹34 lakh-- came up. He appealed to the farmers that they can offer their land for sale for the IMT project and the price of this land will also be given at the rates fixed by the government.

“This will create employment opportunities and businessmen and industrialists will be able to get all the facilities in a single township. In this township, not only plots will be given for industries, but facilities of market and residential plots will also be provided,” he said.