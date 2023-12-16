close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / 857 crore being spent under tribal development programme in Himachal: Negi

ByHT Correspondent, Shimla
Dec 16, 2023 10:46 PM IST

Negi said the four “Eklavya Model Residential Schools” were providing free education to the tribal students, with 24,794 students admitted in these schools in 2023-24

Himachal revenue and tribal development minister Jagat Singh Negi said on Saturday that 857 crore were being spent under the Tribal Area Development Programme (TADP) in 2023-24 in the state.

Himachal revenue and tribal development minister Jagat Singh Negi (HT File Photo)
The minister added that it was the state government’s priority to develop the tribal areas in the state. He said the four “Eklavya Model Residential Schools” were providing free education to the tribal students, with 24,794 students admitted in these schools in 2023-24.

Under the Pradhan Mantri Van Dhan Vikas Yojana, livelihood was being provided to the tribal people using natural resources through four centres in the state, he added.

Negi said tribal bhawans were being constructed in Nurpur and Rampur, adding that tribal villages would be developed under the “Vibrant Village Programme.”

Pre-examination coaching centre for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes director at Himachal the Pradesh University Joginder Singh Dhiman detailed the facilities that were being provided to the students through these centres.

