86 killed in road accidents in Himachal since Jan 1

At least 128 people have lost their lives in disaster-related mishaps in Himachal Pradesh since January 1, 2024, according to the data shared by the revenue department. n road accidents, Sirmaur (20) and Shimla (14) have seen most fatalities. A total of 228 people have been injured and six are missing (iStock)

While 86 persons lost their lives in road accidents, 20 have died due to falls from trees or steep rocks. Additionally, 10 persons were killed in fire-related incidents and five have lost lives due to accidental drownings. Other disaster-related causes account for seven deaths

Approximately ₹5 crore have been given as ex-gratia payments by the state government. According to the data complied by the State Emergency Operations Centre, most deaths have been reported in Sirmaur (27), followed by Shimla (20) and Kangra (14).

In road accidents, Sirmaur (20) and Shimla (14) have seen most fatalities. A total of 228 people have been injured and six are missing. Among them, most injury incidents have been reported in Solan.

The data states that 18 pucca houses and 19 kaccha houses have been fully damaged and around 20 houses have been partially damaged this year.

Additionally, seven shops and 19 cowsheds have been damaged. The total damage to public property due to snowfall is around ₹32 crore. The damage reported to the power department property is nearly ₹3 crores.