 86 killed in road accidents in Himachal since Jan 1 - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 86 killed in road accidents in Himachal since Jan 1

86 killed in road accidents in Himachal since Jan 1

ByDar Ovais, Dharamshala
Feb 08, 2024 06:34 AM IST

While 86 persons lost their lives in road accidents, 20 have died due to falls from trees or steep rocks. Additionally, 10 persons were killed in fire-related incidents and five have lost lives due to accidental drownings

At least 128 people have lost their lives in disaster-related mishaps in Himachal Pradesh since January 1, 2024, according to the data shared by the revenue department.

n road accidents, Sirmaur (20) and Shimla (14) have seen most fatalities. A total of 228 people have been injured and six are missing (iStock)
n road accidents, Sirmaur (20) and Shimla (14) have seen most fatalities. A total of 228 people have been injured and six are missing (iStock)

While 86 persons lost their lives in road accidents, 20 have died due to falls from trees or steep rocks. Additionally, 10 persons were killed in fire-related incidents and five have lost lives due to accidental drownings. Other disaster-related causes account for seven deaths

Discover the thrill of cricket like never before, exclusively on HT. Explore now!

Approximately 5 crore have been given as ex-gratia payments by the state government. According to the data complied by the State Emergency Operations Centre, most deaths have been reported in Sirmaur (27), followed by Shimla (20) and Kangra (14).

In road accidents, Sirmaur (20) and Shimla (14) have seen most fatalities. A total of 228 people have been injured and six are missing. Among them, most injury incidents have been reported in Solan.

The data states that 18 pucca houses and 19 kaccha houses have been fully damaged and around 20 houses have been partially damaged this year.

Additionally, seven shops and 19 cowsheds have been damaged. The total damage to public property due to snowfall is around 32 crore. The damage reported to the power department property is nearly 3 crores.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dar Ovais

    Dar Ovais is a Chandigarh-based Hindustan Times correspondent who covers higher education.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, February 08, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On