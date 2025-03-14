Menu Explore
867 not awarded medals at PU convocation: Former senator seeks action

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 14, 2025 07:38 AM IST

These include medallists from 2019 who did not receive their medals due to the Covid pandemic. Moudgil had earlier highlighted their plight and while the university has now arranged for the medals

Former Panjab University senator and former city mayor Davesh Moudgil has written to PU authorities demanding action after 867 meritorious students were not awarded medals during the 72nd convocation held on Wednesday.

While the university has arranged the medals, they were not presented during the convocation. (HT)
While the university has arranged the medals, they were not presented during the convocation. (HT)

These include medallists from 2019 who did not receive their medals due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Moudgil had earlier highlighted their plight and while the university has now arranged for the medals, they were not presented during the convocation.

The students will have to collect these medals from their respective departments now. Moudgil has sought strict action against the officials responsible for this delay.

