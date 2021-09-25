87% Himachal population has Covid antibodies: Sero survey

Even as Himachal continue to witness high number of Covid infections, a sero survey conducted by the state’s health department has revealed that 87% of the state’s population has antibodies against the virus.

However, it is lower in the children as compared to the adults.

The survey was conducted on 4,822 individuals aged six years and above across the 12 districts of the state.

A minimum of 400 individuals participated in the survey from each district.

Director, National Health Mission, Himachal Pradesh, Hemraj Bairwa said that out of the total number of participants, 437 were between 6-9 years, 939 between 10-17 years, 2,005 between 18-44 years, 962 between 45-60 years and 479 above 60 years.

There were a total of 2,218 males and 2,594 females and 10 others.

He added that out of the 4,822 tested, 4,079 individuals had antibodies against SARS-CoV-2, with a weighted and test adjusted seroprevalence of 87.5% (95% CI: 85.4 - 89.4).

Shimla recorded highest seroprevalence of 95.6%, while it was 92.5% in Sirmaur.

At 76.1%, Una recorded the lowest seroprevalence.

The children had a lower seroprevalence (53.6% aged 6-9 years and 61.5% aged 10-17 years) than adults (around 98%).

However, seroprevalence was higher among the vaccinated people (one dose: 95.4%, two doses: 97.6%) than the unvaccinated ones (71.5%).

Bairwa said that a total of 56.2% of people in the sample were vaccinated with the first dose and 43.4% were vaccinated with the second dose as well.

The seroprevalence depends on factors such as age, gender, vaccination status, and previous history of Covid infection.

A detailed analysis of seroprevalence was done based on these parameters, said the officer.

224 new Covid cases reported in state

Twenty-two trainees and staffers of Norbulingka Institute at Sidhpur near Dharamashala town were among the 224 people who tested positive for Covid on Friday as the state’s total case tally rose to 2,18,000. No fatality was reported due to the contagion and death toll remains at 3,646.

Among the fresh cases, highest 68 were reported in Kangra, 54 in Hamirpur, 38 in Mandi, 21 in Bilaspur, 20 in Shimla, 15 in Kinnaur, three in Kullu, two each in Chamba and Una and one in Lahaul-Spiti. The active cases have come down to 1,766 while recoveries reached 2,12,572 after 236 people recuperated.

Meanwhile, authorities have imposed a corona curfew in at least 10 areas of Srinagar.

District magistrate, Srinagar, Ajaz Asad announced the imposition of corona curfew for 10 days in different parts of city through an order issued on Friday.

J&K recorded 148 infections and one death on Friday. The recoveries reached 3,22,713 while total caseload since the beginning of pandemic stood at 3, 28,728 and the death toll at 4,420.