87% of wheat sowing target achieved in Punjab

Amid limited availability of di-ammonium phosphate (DAP), a traditionally popular fertiliser for rabi crops, Punjab has achieved 87% of the targeted 35 lakh hectares under wheat for the 2024-25 rabi season even as the recommended time to complete sowing passed 10 days ago. Mechanised wheat sowing underway at Siriewala village in Bathinda on Monday. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

Experts at the Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) said delayed sowing is not a cause for concern as the temperature at the onset of the winter season was comparatively warmer, and the current climatic conditions are becoming conducive for sowing.

The wheat sowing trends suggest that the burning of paddy biomass is nearing culmination, the agricultural experts said.

Official sources in the Punjab mandi board said that out of 2,980 mandis operational to procure key kharif crop of rice more than 950 have already been winded up operations.

“Presently, about 2,000 mandis across the state are functional and most will be closed this month end as paddy season is almost over. Mandis will be operational in December to facilitate the purchase of basmati rice crop,” said a senior functionary of the board.

Wheat sowing began on time from November 1 and wheat experts at PAU and field officials of the state agriculture department say this year the sowing of the main rabi crop was slower than the last season.

The experts attribute the ongoing sluggish sowing trend to the delay in paddy harvesting due to tardy procurement and lifting of the rice crop.

State agriculture secretary Ajit Balaji Joshi said that till November 25, wheat sowing has been completed on 30.24 lakh hectares.

“We are expecting a good rabi season. There is sufficient availability of DAP in the state,” said Joshi while evading the query to furnish the latest data on stock available with Punjab.

With 2.39 lakh hectares area under wheat, Bathinda district is leading among the 23 districts of the state till November 25 followed by Ludhiana (2.28 lakh hectares), Patiala (2.23 lakh hectares), Sangrur (2.22 lakh hectares) and Muktsar (1.96 lakh hectares).

PAU wheat expert Virinder Singh Sohu said the climatic conditions during winters would determine yield and sowing is in the final stage.

“In the last two rabi seasons, climatic conditions had also affected the sowing trend. Delayed sowing will solely not affect yield as favourable weather can compensate the six-month crop in the later stage,” said Sohu, head of the plant breeding and genetics department on Monday.

DAP pangs persist

District administrations and field officials of the state agriculture confirmed the shortage of DAP but added that recommended alternatives are available.

DAP is used at the time of sowing of the crop. It cannot be used afterwards. Bathinda deputy commissioner Showkat Ahmad Parray said farmers should not panic and follow the instructions of the experts to use organic fertilisers to maintain soil productivity.

Muktsar chief agriculture officer Gurnam Singh said farmers are being encouraged to consider alternative fertilisers like NPK (which contains 12% nitrogen, 32% phosphorus, and 16% potassium), Triple Super Phosphate (TSP) and Single Super Phosphate (SSP), which provides phosphorus, sulphur, calcium and traces of other micronutrients.