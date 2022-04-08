870 special athletes from Ludhiana take part in national health fest
District Special Olympics Association, Ludhiana, celebrated the “National health Fest For The Divyangjan – We Care” under 75th Azaadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav at Guru Nanak Public School, Sarabha Nagar, on Thursday.
The event was inaugurated by district deputy commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma. Counsel General of Canada, Patrick Hebert, also graced the occasion.
Sharma said around 75,000 special category athletes and an equal number of medical professionals from 75 sports centres in 75 cities of country participated in the event. He said the main aim of this event was to motivate the special children to restart sports activities after Covid pandemic.
He informed that around 870 special athletes from 19 blocks of district participated in this event, of which 85 athletes were from Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar, while 90 from Fatehgarh Sahib.
The special athletes also took part in a mini marathon and presented guard of honour to the chief guest.
On this occasion, president Surinder Singh Riar, colonel Karminder Singh, Amit Thapar, Vinay Budhiraja, Aruna Abhey Oswal, Naresh Aggarwal, Anit Vatish and Partosh Garg were also present.
The special guests arranged t-shirts, I-cards, refreshments, water, tricycles and transportation for the special athletes.
BJP members distribute fruits at civil hospital
The local unit of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), led by district president Pushpinder Singal distributed fruits among pregnant women and children at the Woman and Child Centre of the civil hospital here on Thursday to mark World Health Day.
District president of BJP Trade Cell, Harkesh Mittal, Ashok Thapar from Panchi Seva Society, were present on the occasion.
Plantation drive by civil surgeon
Health department organised a plantation drive to celebrate World Health Day. Saplings were planted in civil surgeon offices, district and sub- division hospitals of the district.
Speaking on this occasion, civil surgeon Dr SP Singh, said for a healthy life, people need a healthy environment and it is important that every resident of the district should contribute in enhancing the green cover in the district.
-
Wearing masks not an obligation, but a responsibility, says Uddhav Thackeray
Though the state government has removed the compulsion of wearing masks, people must put them on for their own safety and considering it their responsibility in the wake of new variants of Covid-19, chief minister Uddhav Thackeray said on Thursday. The government also said masks, even though not compulsory, should still be worn “for the health and safety of all”. Maharashtra on Thursday reported 128 fresh infections, taking the count to 7,874,818.
-
Punjab: At 2.6%, wheat purchase by private players belies hopes
Against the Punjab food and civil supplies department's expectations of private players purchasing a considerable share of freshly harvested wheat crop as the rabi procurement season began on April 1, the trends in the first week are not too encouraging. According to the procurement data released till April 7, of the total wheat arrival of 42,589 tonnes to the purchase centres, only 1,108 tonnes have been bought by traders. It comes to a paltry 2.6%.
-
Punjab to build two bridges to connect border villages across Ravi
The Punjab government has finally given the administrative approval for constructing two key bridges on the Ravi in Gurdaspur and Pathankot districts to connect villages that fall between the river and India's border with Pakistan. The Government of India had approved ₹100 crore and ₹90 crore for the two projects, respectively, under the Central Road and Infrastructure Fund last year. However, the project had failed to take off.
-
Blackmailed by rapist, woman commits suicide
A 36-year-old woman committed suicide after consuming pesticide in a village in the Kharkhauda area in the district on Wednesday, police said. The woman was allegedly upset over the blackmailing by her rapist. A case has been registered against the accused Indresh in Kharkhauda police station on the complaint of the woman's husband.
-
5-year-old boy, his grandfather killed in accident in Delhi’s Dwarka
A 5-year-old boy was killed and his 59-year-old grandfather was injured when they were returning from a local park in Dwarka's Chhawla area on Wednesday morning, police said explaining the incident as that of an accident even though the victim's family alleged that it was a case of road rage.
