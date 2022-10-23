Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 8-year-old found dead in Karnal

8-year-old found dead in Karnal

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 23, 2022 12:58 AM IST

The police recovered his body which was covered in a heap of soil in the slum area on the Meerut-Karnal road

8-year-old found dead in Karnal
8-year-old found dead in Karnal
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: An 8-year-old boy was found dead in a slum area on the outskirts of Karnal city, police said on Saturday. The deceased was the son of a migrant labourer. The police recovered his body which was covered in a heap of soil in the slum area on the Meerut-Karnal road. The family members told the police that the incident took place when the boy along with his two siblings was alone in the shanty. Ramphal, incharge of sector 32-33 police station, said that a case has been registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and the body has been sent for a postmortem examination.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, October 23, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out