8-year-old found dead in Karnal

: An 8-year-old boy was found dead in a slum area on the outskirts of Karnal city, police said on Saturday. The deceased was the son of a migrant labourer. The police recovered his body which was covered in a heap of soil in the slum area on the Meerut-Karnal road. The family members told the police that the incident took place when the boy along with his two siblings was alone in the shanty. Ramphal, incharge of sector 32-33 police station, said that a case has been registered under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code and the body has been sent for a postmortem examination.

