8-year-old girl, driver killed in collision between school bus, truck in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

An eight-year-old girl and the driver of a school bus were killed when a tipper truck collided with it near Sheikh Chak village on the Tarn Taran-Goindwal Sahib road on Saturday.

The incident took place at 7.15am when the bus was taking 15 children to the Mai Bhago International School at Usma village.

Police said Siratpal Kaur of Miglani village died on the spot, while another student, Joravar Singh, 6, was admitted to Guru Nanak Dev Multi-Super Specialty Hospital in Tarn Taran in a serious condition.

The bus driver was identified as Randhir Singh of Rashiana village.

The police said the truck driver managed to flee from the spot and a search was on for him.

The impact was so severe that the truck and the bus overturned after colliding.

According to the school management, truck drivers use link road at Usma village to avoid paying toll tax on the Amritsar-Bathinda highway.

Sources said there was dense fog in the area when the collision took place.