9 booked for thrashing man over 10-year-old rivalry in Ludhiana

A resident of Ayali Khurd village and his eight accomplices have been booked for assaulting a man from New Kitchlu Nagar against whom he reportedly had been nursing a rivalry for the past 10 years
The complainant said that he had 10 years ago indulged in a scuffle with the main accused over some issue, but they later struck a compromise. (Image for representational purpose)
The complainant said that he had 10 years ago indulged in a scuffle with the main accused over some issue, but they later struck a compromise. (Image for representational purpose)
Updated on Oct 23, 2021 04:56 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

A resident of Ayali Khurd village and his eight accomplices have been booked for assaulting a man from New Kitchlu Nagar against whom he reportedly had been nursing a grudge for the past 10 years, police said on Friday.

The accused thrashed the victim on Thursday and fled after leaving him injured.

The PAU police have registered an FIR against Ravi Ghoda, his accomplices Jaggi, Lal Singh, Mithu, Deepak (residents of Ayali Khurd), Prince (of Dashmesh Nagar), Bobby, Harman (of Chhoti Ayali) and Lovejot Singh (of Baranhara village).

The FIR has been lodged by Ravinder Singh, 28. In his complaint, Ravinder mentioned that when he was going towards Chara Mandi, the accused intercepted him and assaulted him with sticks, iron rods, and sharp-edged weapons.

The accused had also injured his colleague Gurkewal Singh, he added.

The complainant stated that he had 10 years ago indulged in a scuffle with Ravi Ghoda over some issue, but they later struck a compromise. However, Ravi nursed a rivalry against me and executed this attack, Ravinder told the police.

ASI Gian Singh, who is investigating the case, said the FIR has been registered under sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 324 (voluntarily causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the IPC.

A hunt is on to nab them, he added.

Saturday, October 23, 2021
