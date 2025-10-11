9 food samples from Ludhiana sent for testing

The district food safety team conducted a targeted inspection and sampling drive across the city during the ongoing festive season, collecting nine food samples for quality and safety testing. The operation led by civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur and supervised by designated officer Dr Sandeep Singh, aimed to ensure compliance with Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) norms for commonly consumed sweets, dairy products and other edible items sold in local markets. District health department officials collect sweets and dairy products samples from local markets amid festive season in Ludhiana on Friday. (HT Photo)

During the drive, food samples were collected from localities including Kakowal Road, Noorwala Road, Gill Road, Kot Mangal Singh and Basant Park. The samples comprised mango delight, two samples of chana laddoo, two samples of desi ghee, Jammu chocolate barfi, gujia, used cooking oil and paneer, chosen based on their widespread use in festive preparations.

All samples have been sent to the state food laboratory for detailed testing to verify compliance with FSSAI norms. Authorities said appropriate legal action will be taken based on the laboratory reports once the results are available.

Civil surgeon Dr Ramandeep Kaur said that the health department is committed to ensuring the supply of safe and hygienic food to Ludhiana residents. She urged all food business operators (FBOs) to maintain strict hygiene standards, use high quality raw materials, and comply with all FSSAI regulations.

The food safety team reaffirmed that such inspection drives will continue across the district to monitor food quality, prevent adulteration and safeguard public health, especially during the festive season when consumption of sweets and dairy products is at its peak.

Recently, around 189 kgs of paneer, suspected to be adulterated and being transported in non refrigerated conditions, was seized in a joint operation by the Criminal Investigation Agency (CIA) of Punjab Police staff Jagraon and the food safety team last Sunday.

In addition, the district health department on Monday seized around 50 kgs of adulterated desi ghee during a raid in the Sham Nagar area, intensifying its crackdown on adulterated food ahead of the festive season.