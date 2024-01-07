9 inmates flee Sangrur drug rehab centre
Jan 07, 2024 07:12 AM IST
Of the nine inmates who fled the Sangrur centre, seven are undertrials facing cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act.
Nine inmates of the government rehabilitation centre in Sangrur escaped after opening attack on the security staff and breaking the glass doors on Friday night.
Out of these, seven are undertrials facing cases under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.
Dr Ishan Parkash, medical officer posted at the centre, said around 19 undertrials had been sent to the rehabilitation centre by the court.
“During dinner time, over a dozen inmates attacked the security staff, broke the glass doors with plates and fled,” said Dr Prakash.
Confirming the incident, he added that nine inmates had escaped the centre.
