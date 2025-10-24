₹9,029-cr transferred to farmers’ accounts under kharif procurement in Haryana

Haryana government in a statement on Thursday said that ₹9,029 crore minimum support price (MSP) has so far been directly transferred to the bank accounts of farmers in Haryana during the current Kharif crops procurement cycle.

So far the crop has been procured from 2. 52 lakh farmers registered on the “Meri Fasal Mera Byora” portal. While 50 lakh metric tonne (LMMT) of paddy has arrived in the mandis of the state, over 48 LMT has been procured and more than 40 LMT lifted so far, the spokesperson said.

The paddy is being procured at the MSP of ₹2,389 per quintal.

Opposition making misleading statement on millet procurement

The Haryana government said that the procurement of bajra (millet) is underway in a transparent and fair manner, pointing out that Opposition parties are making politically motivated statements regarding its procurement.

“The state government is fully committed to protecting the interests of farmers and ensuring fair returns for their produce,” an official spokesperson said, adding that government procurement of Bajra is being carried out transparently through registered agencies, and farmers are being provided remunerative prices through both MSP procurement and the Bhavantar Bharpai Yojana (BBY).

Under the Bhavantar scheme, farmers are compensated for any difference between the market price and the MSP. This hybrid system ensures that every farmer gets due benefit—either through direct purchase or price compensation, the spokesperson said.

Responding to allegations that bajra is not being procured at MSP, the spokesperson clarified that procurement depends on the Fair Average Quality (FAQ) standards fixed by the central government. If any lot does not meet these standards due to weather or quality issues, farmers are still covered under the Bhavantar Yojana so that they do not face any loss, the spokesperson added.