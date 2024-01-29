 ₹95,500 robbed at gunpoint from supermarket worker in Panchkula - Hindustan Times
close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh / 95,500 robbed at gunpoint from supermarket worker in Panchkula

95,500 robbed at gunpoint from supermarket worker in Panchkula

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jan 29, 2024 09:34 AM IST

Rajkumar, who has been working at JS Wholesale Supermarket for two years as a salesman, had just left the store with the daily earnings around 9.30 pm, when two of the robbers intercepted him in front of CGST Bhawan in Sector 25, Panchkula, 400 metres away

In a daring robbery near the busy Sector 25 market, four masked men robbed a supermarket worker of 95,500 after threatening him with a gun and knife on Saturday night.

A robbery case was registered at the Chandimandir police station in Panchkula. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)
A robbery case was registered at the Chandimandir police station in Panchkula. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Rajkumar, who has been working at JS Wholesale Supermarket for two years as a salesman, had just left the store with the daily earnings around 9.30 pm, when two of the robbers intercepted him in front of CGST Bhawan in Sector 25, 400 metres away.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

Riding a Honda Activa, one of them pointed a gun at his head, while the other held a knife on his back, as per Rajkumar’s complaint to police.

Two more youths forcibly opened the boot of his Honda Activa and stole the 95,500 that he was taking to the shop owner’s house in Sector 24. Threatening him, all four fled the scene with their vehicles, he alleged.

A robbery case was registered at the Chandimandir police station.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 29, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On