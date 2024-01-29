95,500 robbed at gunpoint from supermarket worker in Panchkula

In a daring robbery near the busy Sector 25 market, four masked men robbed a supermarket worker of ₹95,500 after threatening him with a gun and knife on Saturday night. A robbery case was registered at the Chandimandir police station in Panchkula. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Rajkumar, who has been working at JS Wholesale Supermarket for two years as a salesman, had just left the store with the daily earnings around 9.30 pm, when two of the robbers intercepted him in front of CGST Bhawan in Sector 25, 400 metres away.

Riding a Honda Activa, one of them pointed a gun at his head, while the other held a knife on his back, as per Rajkumar’s complaint to police.

Two more youths forcibly opened the boot of his Honda Activa and stole the ₹95,500 that he was taking to the shop owner’s house in Sector 24. Threatening him, all four fled the scene with their vehicles, he alleged.

A robbery case was registered at the Chandimandir police station.