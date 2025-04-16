97 arrested under anti-drug drive, 1.6-kg heroin seized in Punjab

As many as 97 “drug smugglers” were arrested and 1.6-kg heroin, along with ₹29,790 drug money, was seized on the 46th day of the state government’s ‘Yudh Nashian Virudh’ campaign, officials said on Tuesday. With this, the number of smugglers arrested so far has reached 6,138. Police teams also checked 475 suspicious persons during the day-long operation.

Special DGP (law and order) Arpit Shukla said over 200 police teams, comprising over 1,200 personnel under the supervision of 72 officers, raided 433 locations across the state leading to the registration of 60 FIRs.

Police teams also checked 475 suspicious persons during the day-long operation, he said. According to Shukla, the state government has enforced a three-pronged strategy— enforcement, deaddiction and prevention (EDP) — to eradicate drugs from the state. The Punjab Police has convinced eight persons to undergo de-addiction and rehabilitation treatment, he added.