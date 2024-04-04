A green booth each to be set up in all 12 Himachal districts

To discourage the use of non-biodegradable materials in the upcoming elections, the Election Commission will set up a green booth in each of the 12 districts of Himachal Pradesh, officials said. These green polling stations will be decorated with bamboo twigs and leaves, and will exhibit local art and culture. (HT File)

“We have issued instructions to deputy commissioners concerned to set up at least one green polling booth in each district,” said chief electoral officer (CEC) Manish Garg.

The election commission had earlier banned the use of non-biodegradable plastic materials by political parties. The EC will rope in pollution control board and horticulture, agriculture and environment science and technology departments to set up the green booths.

These green polling stations will be decorated with bamboo twigs and leaves, and will exhibit local art and culture. The EC has been urging parties and candidates to avoid the use of plastic and polythene for preparation of election material during their campaigns. “Green elections” include practices that are aimed at reducing the environmental impact of electoral processes. They involve measures such as using recycled materials, promoting electronic voting and encouraging candidates to adopt sustainable campaign practices.

The EC has directed the district election officers to speed up the process to update of enrolment of new voters and complete it in a time-bound manner.

Besides, the election commission has urged them to ensure timely delivery of elector’s photo identity cards. As of now, the total number of first-time voters have been reported at 1,81,509. The EC has distributed 1,67,135 photo ID cards. The EC is focusing on 100% availability of assured minimum facilities for the voters, including provisions of ramps, toilets and clean drinking water at all polling stations, officials said.

150 pink polling booths

As many as 150 pink polling booths will be set up in the state. Pink polling booths are managed entirely by women. Special arrangements are made at these booths for pregnant women. Additionally, 28 booths for persons with disabilities and 54 youth-managed polling stations are proposed to be set up in the state. A total of 56,38,422 voters, including 65,682 service voters, and 35 other gender voters would exercise their franchise for the four Lok Sabha seats of Hamirpur, Kangra, Mandi and Shimla seats in the seventh and last phase on June 1.

Bypolls to six assembly seats, Dharamshala, Sujanpur, Lahaul and Spiti, Barsar, Gagret and Kutlehar will also be held along with the Lok Sabha elections. The seats fell vacant after six Congress MLAs were disqualified for violating the party whip on the budget.