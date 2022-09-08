A peep into portals to new ideas, expressions
US-based artist-curator Nicholas Ruth, as part of the International Print Exchange Programme (IPEP), and in collaboration with the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi (CLKA), has curated works of artists from 17 countries for an exhibition of printmaking, titled Threshold
US-based artist-curator Nicholas Ruth, as part of the International Print Exchange Programme (IPEP), and in collaboration with the Chandigarh Lalit Kala Akademi (CLKA), has curated works of artists from 17 countries for an exhibition of printmaking, titled Threshold.
The exhibition will be organised by the CLKA at the Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10C, Chandigarh from September 9 to 14.
On the title of the exhibition, Ruth says, “A threshold is a space of transition – a passage from one place to another. To think of it is to think of movement – of leaving something behind and engaging in something new. And yet, it is a space that connects here to there.”
“This in-between place may be a kind of confinement and stasis, or it may be the cusp of freedom and progress,” he adds.
Each print in this exhibition is in itself a portal to new ideas and expressions. These thresholds, envisioned by artists from across the globe, aiming to recognise what connects and separates us and revel in the expressions of human experiences, he says.
The works that will be on display in the city, have earlier been exhibited in Baton Rouge, Cape Girardeau, West Lafayette, Los Angeles, Meadowbank, Johannesburg, Charlbury Festival, Brussels, Naigaon, and Tallinn, Estonia.
“We all play different roles in life. Artists, I believe, observe and document life even in the most unfavourable circumstances. And in the recent times, especially since the pandemic, they have developed a unique perspective which is clear in the collection of prints that will be on display at the exhibition,” says IPEP India founder-director Rajesh Pullarwar.
The Indian artists whose works will be on display are Mohit Mahato, Vijay Bhandare, Keerti Poja, Shubhika Lal, Shanthi Kasiviswanathan, Bhanu Shrivastava, Shweta Urane, Savi Sawarkar, and Sanjay Kumar, said CLKA chairman Bheem Malhotra, adding that the exhibition will be inaugurated on September 9 at 5:30pm.
CATCH IT LIVE:
What: Threshold: Exhibition of printmakers
Where: Government Museum and Art Gallery, Sector 10C, Chandigarh
When: September 9 to 14
Timings: 11am to 7pm (Monday closed)
-
204 mobile tanks in Pune on immersion day
The Pune Municipal Corporation has arranged 204 mobile tanks across the city in addition to 303 artificial ponds under 15 ward offices for immersion of idols on Friday. It is also collecting idols at 216 places. According to civic officials, 4,500 members from PMC solid waste management department will clean the roads immediately after Ganesh immersion processions.
-
Shiv Sena, Congress rebut BJP on Yakub Memon grave row, blame Fadnavis
A controversy erupted over the beautification of the grave of 1993 Mumbai blasts convict Yakub Memon on Thursday with the BJP accusing the previous Uddhav Thackeray government of giving permission to build a memorial of a terrorist and Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi parties accusing the BJP of turning a non-issue into a political one. Yakub was executed on July 30, 2015. It also demanded an apology from Shiv Sena chief, the former chief minister and Thackeray.
-
Minor’s murder at children’s home: Security guard booked for negligence
Police have booked a security guard with David Sassoon Industrial School and Children's Home in Matunga where four minor boys allegedly beat a 16-year-old mentally challenged and speech-and-hearing impaired fellow inmate to death. The warden found him unconscious and took him to Sion Hospital where he was declared brought dead. A murder case was registered against the four, and they were later moved to Dongri remand home. He was found loitering alone at Girgaum chowpatty.
-
Man arrested for killing drunk brother-in-law in Andheri
A 28-year-old man has been arrested in Andheri for allegedly killing Indrajit's brother-in-law who abused him after getting drunk. According to police, Indrajit Paswan, 45, had arrived in Mumbai four days ago to look for a job. He was staying with his relative Ramkishore Paswan in Andheri (East). When he returned, he found Indrajit bleeding in a chair outside his shop. A police team reached the spot. Indrajit is also the brother-in-law of Ramkishore's brother-in-law, Ladukumar Paswan, who used to stay with him.
-
Delhi woman fights off thief in deserted area | Watch video here
A video of a woman fighting off a man who was allegedly trying to steal her phone in the national capital has surfaced on social media. Police said the woman, a Tikri resident, was attacked by the man who was attempting to steal her phone when she was on her way to visit a friend at Tajpur Pahari in the Badarpur area of Delhi. The man then fled the spot.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics