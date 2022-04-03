A small donation can lead to resounding reverberations
Around a month after roads turned into rivers, and houses collapsed in rain-battered Kerala, I came across a fervent appeal from renowned journalist AJ Phillip on September 13, 2018 seeking funds to rebuild two government schools that had been damaged in the floods.
In his Facebook post, Phillip had written, “Deepalaya has undertaken the task of rebuilding two government schools in Chendamangalam (Ernakulam), badly damaged by floods. We are appealing for donations from citizens to help.”
An alumnus of a village government school myself, the appeal immediately struck a chord with me. I immediately wrote to Jaswant Kaur of Deepalaya, the NGO Phillip was associated with, on Facebook, saying, “Beta, I can only spare ₹ 3,000 from my pension.”
She sweetly replied, “No amount is small, sir. It is the goodness of the heart that matters.” The same day, I transferred the money to the Deepalaya’s account, and they promptly acknowledged it. Contributing to the flood-relief efforts certainly made me feel good, but I felt better a few days later when Phillip put up a photograph of the water motor that they had installed at the school, using ₹2,500 of the money I had transferred. As it happened, my donation was the first to reach for the project. Seeing the water motor at the school was deeply fulfilling and I realised that the working of the NGO was transparent as they informed donors of the manner in which their money was being utilised, and people like Philip were associated with it who made small people like me feel big. Thus, began my association with Deepalaya.
Motivating NCC cadets
On December 18, Deepalaya took the initiative to raise an NCC boys’ unit in their school at Kalkaji Extension. Phillip invited me to speak to the cadets, and I offered to come on December 17 to motivate the young cadets, and encourage them to hone their ‘communication skills’.
Around 500 neatly dressed and well-behaved students attended my lecture. I spoke to them from my heart, and shared my journey of becoming an orator with them – right from my days at Military School, Belgaum to defeating the former minister of external affairs Sushma Swaraj, a champion debater, during the youth festival at Panjab University, Chandigarh, in 1972.
I encouraged them to inculcate the habit of reading, as reading and writing go hand-in-hand. I told them how I taught myself English in Class 7 by reading the newspaper every day with a dictionary at hand. Later, I met the NCC boys’ unit, and administered the pledge.
Igniting the mind of underprivileged children
Since that day, Deepalaya has been close to my heart. It reminds me of my childhood. I was born to landlords, and had a privileged upbringing, but the village as a whole lacked basic facilities – we had no water or electricity, and our mother would walk 2km to fetch water.
I studied under a lantern and cycled 10km to reach school, before I was admitted to King George’s School, Belgaum (now Military School) in 1964. That school ignited my potential and helped me to become an officer. Similarly, Deepalaya, which was founded in 1979, is igniting the minds and talents of underprivileged children in both rural and urban areas.
Anybody, who helps the needy and deprived, is an apostle of God. Having served in uniform for 38 years, and now looking after the Ambala chapter of the Indian National Trust for Art and Cultural Heritage (INTACH), what greater joy could there be than being a part of the Deepalaya family. It has helped me lead a life of purpose. May the country have more Deepalayas and more Phillips’!
ripu_d2003@yahoo.co.in
(The writer is an Ambala-based freelance contributor. Views expressed are personal.)
Rat snakes hunting for chicks and eggs – heads thrust up the tunnel of a Baya weaver bird nest and tail anchored to an adjacent nest – make for scintillating photos. Sometimes, the marauder's body is so looped that it resembles a romantic, heart-shaped love sign though the victims' hearts would be quaking at the monster's intrusion. One of the most fascinating of predatory interactions, the snake-weaver encounter has not been scientifically studied in India.
BSF to resume ‘Retreat Ceremony’ at Hussainiwala from Monday
The Border Security Force has decided to resume the “Retreat Ceremony” at the Hussainiwala joint check post, Ferozepur, from Monday. The Pakistan Rangers had allowed visitors about a year ago but their Indian counterparts had kept it closed yet. “Though a light-and-sound show has been recently introduced at Hussainiwala, a majority of visitors were disappointed in the absence of permission to witness the Retreat Ceremony,” said a local, Sachin Narang.
A 32-year-old gangster was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants at Marhi Mustafa village in Moga district on Saturday afternoon. Alias Pinta of Marhi Mustafa village, Harjit Singh died on the spot while his aide Gurpreet Singh (20), who sustained a bullet injury in Gurpreet's leg, was rushed to the civil hospital at Baghapurana from where he was referred to the Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital in Faridkot.
Stop commercialisation of Gurbani through PTC channel: Sikh scholars to SGPC
Sikh scholars at the Kendri Singh Sabha on Saturday urged the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee to take up the job of reproducing standardised copies of Guru Granth Sahib in its own hands and debarred all printing and publishing companies from doing so and stop commercialisation of Gurbani through PTC channel.
Bring higher education to Gen-Next’s doorstep
“Can we be equal and excellent at the same time?” Former United States education secretary, John Gardner, had asked back in the 1960s. Since then, access, equity, quality and affordability in education have been widely debated. Technological advancements in the modern world are so prolific that higher education institutions (HEIs) unable to embrace the changes taking place in teaching and learning processes will lose relevance. Digitalisation will help learners who cannot come to the classroom, and those who are differently abled. Vidwan (a digital database of experts) allows expertise sharing and collaboration among academics and institutions.
