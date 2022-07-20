Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / A walk down the puddled memory lane in tricity
chandigarh news

A walk down the puddled memory lane in tricity

Monsoon is probably almost everyone’s favourite season – not because of rain (because many hate it) but because of the fond memories it brings along
Rain brings memories of getting drenched in the season’s first shower, making paper boats, spotting rainbows, chai-pakora-jalebi parties and more. (HT File Photo)
Rain brings memories of getting drenched in the season’s first shower, making paper boats, spotting rainbows, chai-pakora-jalebi parties and more. (HT File Photo)
Updated on Jul 20, 2022 09:22 PM IST
Copy Link
BySubhashree Nanda

Monsoon is probably almost everyone’s favourite season – not because of rain (because many hate it) but because of the fond memories it brings along. Its earthy smell brings along memories of getting drenched in the season’s first shower, making paper boats, spotting rainbows, innumerable chai-pakora-jalebi parties and family antaksharis, among others. Actors from Chandigarh take a walk down memory lane and share their favourite ones:

Aparshakti Khurana

- No matter where I go, I will always be a Chandigarh boy at heart and what I miss the most about its monsoon is the feeling of relief from the scorching summer heat

- Early morning runs at Sukhna Lake

- Spontaneous drives to Kasauli and Dharampur with my school and college friends

- Binging on chicken and mutton dishes at Pal Dhabha, rajma chawal at Student Centre (PU) and Amritsari kulcha at Kulcha Hub, MDC

- And of course, gehris on Gehrhi Route and visiting Vijay Shake

Aparshakti Khurana (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)
Aparshakti Khurana (Photo: Raajessh Kashyap/HT)

Sahil Vedoliya

- The unique smell of the city’s monsoons

- Driving on the roads while listening to local radio stations playing melodious Punjabi songs

- Night gehris with the lights reflecting on the wet roads creating a picturesque scene

- Visiting Hotel Aroma for late-night binge sessions with friends

- Planning instant trips to Kasauli, Parwanoo, Barog and the Himalayan Expressway

Sahil Vedoliya (Photo: Facebook)
Sahil Vedoliya (Photo: Facebook)

Yamini Singh

- Going to Sukhna Lake to watch the rainfall fill it up; I could write so many poems sitting on the promenade

- The city’s green becoming greener. It always made me wonder how that’s even possible

- Bunking classes in college days to go triple-riding on the roads, splashing water, without a care in the world

- Going to the university canteen while it was pouring outside and enjoying chow mein with friends

- Going uphill to the timber trail with friends for a drive and getting the feel of nature

Yamini Singh (Photo: Instagram)
Yamini Singh (Photo: Instagram)

Simarjeet Singh Nagra

- In Mumbai what I miss the most is sitting with my family and having pakore, cheele and kheer prepared by my mother during the rain

- Long drives on the city roads while enjoying the greenery

- I miss enjoying authentic Punjabi food amid rain as it doesn’t taste the same in any other state

- I miss checking out new restaurants and cafes in tricity with my brothers, especially during the rain

- I miss visiting Nada Sahib, Singh Shaheedaan and Sector 8 gurdwara for some inner peace

Simarjeet Singh Nagra (Photo: Instagram)
Simarjeet Singh Nagra (Photo: Instagram)

Ranjit Punia

- There’s no match for the earthy smell of Chandigarh maybe because of the friends there

- Rushing uphill with friends on impromptu trips even after a slight drizzle

- Visiting nearby tourist spots with friends and partying in the monsoon evenings

- Visiting fields in Punjab and playing with friends as kids

- Being in villages while new crops were being sown after drizzle as the sight gave the feeling of home

Ranjit Punia (Photo: Instagram)
Ranjit Punia (Photo: Instagram)

Mita Vasisht

- I miss Chandigarh. Period. My monsoon Chandigarh was all about being out in the rain and enjoying it in real-time

- We would take out our bicycles and drive through the city for hours wearing shorts, t-shirts and shoes without socks to enjoy the rain

- We would visit Yankee Doodle at Sector 17, which was the only ice cream parlour in the city back them, dripping wet, to have ice creams

- I was a sailor and would visit Sukhna Lake to practice; during rains, we would scrub our boats clean

- During college days, when we owned mopeds, water would go into the spark plug during rain and we would keep removing and cleaning it

Mita Vasisht (HT Photo)
Mita Vasisht (HT Photo)
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Subhashree Nanda

    Subhashree Nanda is a Senior Content Producer. She edits for HT City, Punjab, J&K-Himachal and Haryana news desk of Hindustan Times. She occasionally writes on lifestyle, culture, etc.

Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Shinde camp accuses Ganesh Naik of ‘political immaturity’ for corporators returning to BJP. (HT FILE PHOTO)

    Ganesh Naik accused by Shinde camp of ‘political immaturity’ for corporators returning to BJP

    A day after two former Navi Mumbai corporators returned to the BJP under MLA Ganesh Naik's leadership, quitting the Shiv Sena, the Eknath Shinde camp has accused Naik of political immaturity that would prove costly during the forthcoming civic elections. Naik had, at the press conference, claimed that he had no differences with Shinde.

  • Vivek Gurav believes being in a different country doesn’t change the fact that garbage is an issue and wherever possible, he picks up litter on the streets. (HT PHOTO)

    Pune’s Vivek Gurav wins British Prime Minister’s award for plogging

    Vivek Gurav, who is from Pune and currently studying in the United Kingdom, has been recognised for his plogging initiative and has won “Points of Light Award,” which the Prime Minister of the UK gives to “inspirational volunteers” who are “making a change” in their community. Studying a Masters in Environmental Policy and Management, Gurav brought “plogging” to the city, encouraging people to pick up litter while jogging.

  • PMPML is the public transport which has the highest number of electric buses in the state. PMPML had already given the order to purchase 500 more e-buses. (REPRESENTATIVE PHOTO)

    140 PMPML e-buses lying idle at Nigdi depot

    At least 140 electric buses (e-buses) of Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited are lying idle at Nidgi depot for a month. PMPML got these e-buses under subsidy from the central government. PMPML has done the required administrative work of almost 100 buses from the regional transport office. These e-buses are also cost-effective. PMPML had already given the order to purchase 500 more e-buses. All these buses are joining the fleet in various stages.

  • Veteran actor-writer Deepti Naval in conversation with former IAS officer Vivek Atray on her book, A Country Called Childhood, at Taj Chandigarh on Wednesday. (Photos: Keshav Singh/HT)

    Deepti Naval’s memoir, an ode to Amritsar, childhood

    Renowned actor-writer-painter Deepti Naval was in Chandigarh on Wednesday for the launch of her memoir, A Country Called Childhood. From my father, I got the gift of writing and from my mother – acting, dance, art and music.

  • A girl studying with the help of candle light in Kharghar on Wednesday. The residents in some parts of Kharghar had to endure power outage for nearly 14 hours. BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO (BACHCHAN KUMAR/HT PHOTO)

    Kharghar residents endure power outage for nearly 14 hours

    Almost 14 hours of power outage in various parts of Kharghar sent the daily routine of residents completely haywire. Electric supply to Sectors 35 E, I, F and D, Sectors 7, 37 and 15 was disrupted from 1am on Wednesday causing residents to lose their sleep. Power supply was finally restored by 3.45pm. Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Ltd informed that the power failure was due to a short circuit on two 11KV feeder lines.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, July 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out