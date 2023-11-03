close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP accuses Opposition leaders in Punjab of running away from debate

AAP accuses Opposition leaders in Punjab of running away from debate

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Nov 03, 2023 08:48 AM IST

Addressing a press conference here, AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said the CM invited them to discuss issues like SYL, BBMB, Chandigarh, financial situation etc., but they did not reach the venue and later held press conferences to deliver their empty statements

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday slammed opposition leaders Sukhbir Singh Badal, Sunil Jakhar, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Pratap Singh Bajwa for ‘skipping’ the debate called by chief minister Bhagwant Mann and running away from their accountability towards the people of the state.

CM Bhagwant Mann addressing the debate at a function at PAU in Ludhiana. (HT Photp)
CM Bhagwant Mann addressing the debate at a function at PAU in Ludhiana. (HT Photp)

Addressing a press conference here, AAP Punjab chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said the CM invited them to discuss issues like SYL, BBMB, Chandigarh, financial situation etc., but they did not reach the venue and later held press conferences to deliver their empty statements. “CM Mann supported his arguments with documented evidence and people like Sukhbir Badal, Sunil Jakhar and other leaders had no answers, and they were, therefore, absent from the debate,” he said.

The AAP spokesperson asked SAD, BJP and Congress leaders to apologise to the people of Punjab for not safeguarding Punjab’s interests and rights when they had their governments in the state.

