AAP anti-Punjab, alleges Sirsa

Delhi minister and senior BJP leader Manjinder Singh Sirsa on Saturday lashed out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), accusing it of "destroying" the national capital during its tenure and looting the state exchequer of Punjab.

Sirsa who was in Amritsar to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple, alleged that the AAP government had ‘looted’ Punjab and criticised the Bhagwant Mann government over issues of law and order and ‘rising debt.’

“I want to urge the people of Punjab to think about where the state (AAP) government has taken you. Today, those who destroyed Delhi are now saying they will bring the Delhi model to Punjab,” said Sirsa, who is the minister for industries, forest and environment, food and supply departments in the BJP government in Delhi.

Sirsa who was accompanied by former Union minister Som Parkash and former BJP state president Manoranjan Kalia, further alleged that the state’s rising debt has reached nearly 4 lakh crore due to “consistent borrowings” by the AAP government.

Targeting the previous AAP government in Delhi, Sirsa said the Arvind Kejriwal-led party did not give any ministerial position to a Sikh during its tenure.

“For 12 years, AAP did not give representation to Sikhs in the Delhi cabinet. I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi that after 12 years a Punjabi Sikh has been elevated as minister in Delhi state. Before me, Arvinder Singh Lovely was the last Sikh minister in Delhi till 2013.”

He further alleged that the previous AAP government ended the recruitment of Punjabi teachers in Delhi. “Today, the posts of 850 teachers are lying vacant,” he claimed.

“Punjabi was made an optional language, which was once compulsory,” he said.

Sirsa, who has also been president of the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (DSGMC), said, “Delhi people took 10 years to understand the AAP. People of Punjab should also stay conscious. If people of Punjab do not understand, the AAP will ruin the state completely”.