AAP calls Himachal Cong MLA’s remarks on Punjab ‘irresponsible’

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday accused Congress MLA Chandershekhar Thakur of making “irresponsible and baseless” statements by blaming Punjab for the drug problem in Himachal Pradesh. Aam Aadmi Party spokesperson Neel Garg (Sourced)

AAP spokesperson Neel Garg stated that Thakur’s statement was devoid of facts, and a deliberate attempt to malign Punjab’s reputation. Garg criticised Thakur for attempting to deflect attention from the Congress government’s failures in controlling the drug menace in the hill state.

Thakur had claimed that drugs like “chitta” were being supplied to Himachal from Punjab and questioned initiatives like the establishment of a military academy.

Garg responded by highlighting that Himachal itself had several illegal drug manufacturing hubs that law enforcement agencies had repeatedly flagged.

“Instead of addressing these hotspots, Congress leaders are focused on playing the blame game,” Garg stated.

He also criticised Punjab Congress leaders like Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Pratap Singh Bajwa for remaining silent on Thakur’s remarks.

“Why are they not condemning these baseless accusations? Do they agree with Thakur’s statements or support Punjab?” Garg asked, calling the silence of Punjab Congress leaders “hypocrisy”.