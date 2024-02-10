AAP candidates for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in Punjab to be announced within fortnight: Bhagwant Mann

Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Mann and his Delhi counterpart Arvind Kejriwal said the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would announce candidates from all 13 Lok Sabha seats from Punjab for the impending general elections within a fortnight. They appealed to the public to support party candidates to ensure a ,clean sweep in the state. Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann said AAP would put out list of candidates for all 13 Lok Sabha seats in the state. (HT File)

Mann and Kejriwal, who is also the national convener for AAP, were in Khanna to launch the service for home delivery of free ration.

Addressing the gathering, the Punjab CM said people will no longer have to make multiple trips to fair price shops or wait in long queues for ration supplies as they will receive them at their doorstep. He accused the past state governments of ignoring the underprivileged.

Mann chided the Congress party, saying the party has been divided into uncountable factions while relegating Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) to a non-player

Mann did target Sukhbir Badal, saying the former deputy CM’s “Punjab Bachao Yatra” should instead be dubbed “Parivar Bachao Yatra”.

“SAD is accused of sacrilege incidents in Punjab and Congress has lost its ground as they did nothing for people. Bharatiya Janata Party, meanwhile, had introduced farm laws and many farmers had died while fighting against it. Only AAP deserves votes from Punjab,” Mann said.

Kejriwal in his address said he was looking to introduce free delivery of ration in Delhi on the lines of Punjab, but accused the BJP-led central government of being rattled by the scheme.

He went on to assure the people of Punjab of the Mann government providing 3 lakh jobs to the people of the state, while also continuing to work on upgrading the government hospitals and schools.