AAP chief lying about health facilities in Delhi: Punjab minister Soni

Chandigarh

Deputy chief minister and minister in-charge of health and family welfare OP Soni on Thursday said that before making promises in Punjab, AAP leader and Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal should ensure that people of the national capital are provided health facilities.

Taking on Kejriwal who was on a two-day visit to Punjab, Soni told reporters that with the arrival of Delhi residents to take treatment in government and private hospitals in every district of Punjab during the second wave of Covid-19, it was clear Kejriwal was putting out fake advertisements about health facilities while the reality was that Delhi residents were not getting satisfactory treatment in their home state.

The deputy CM, who held his maiden meeting with all the civil surgeons, directed them to prepare a 100-day plan for further improving health services in the state, stating that he would himself monitor their efforts. Chairing the meeting, Soni, while reviewing the various ongoing works of the health department, said special focus would be laid upon improving healthcare services in rural areas.

Applauding the efforts made by the health staff in fight against Covid, Soni said that in view of the coming festival season, all arrangements should be put in place in time, especially the preparations for the possible third wave of Covid. He instructed them to ramp up the health infrastructure and carry out required procurement as per expected caseload. The civil surgeons were asked to ensure that there is no shortage of medicines in the government health facilities. The meeting was also attended by senior officials of health department.