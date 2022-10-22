AAP councillor among 3 held for extortion at mining site
Independent councillor Davinder Singh Rony, who recently joined the Aam Aadmi Party and his two aides, were arrested for extortion at a government mining site
Independent councillor Davinder Singh Rony, who recently joined the Aam Aadmi Party and his two aides, were arrested for extortion at a government mining site on Friday.
Junior engineer-cum-mining inspector Hardeep Kumar had lodged a complaint against the three accused – Rony, Amandeep Singh, and Harjeet Singh – alleging that they were charging more than the fixed rate at the government desilting site. The Bilga police arrested the accused and seized their receipt book. A police official said, “The government has fixed the rate of sand at ₹9 per square foot, excluding Goods and Service Tax , but the accused were charging ₹1,700 to ₹1,800.”
A case was registered under Sections 384 (extortion) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Bilga Police Station.
