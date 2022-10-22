Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP councillor among 3 held for extortion at mining site

AAP councillor among 3 held for extortion at mining site

Published on Oct 22, 2022 04:05 AM IST

Independent councillor Davinder Singh Rony, who recently joined the Aam Aadmi Party and his two aides, were arrested for extortion at a government mining site

A case was registered under Sections 384 (extortion) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Bilga Police Station. (HT File)
ByYashiv Bhutani, Jalandhar

Independent councillor Davinder Singh Rony, who recently joined the Aam Aadmi Party and his two aides, were arrested for extortion at a government mining site on Friday.

Junior engineer-cum-mining inspector Hardeep Kumar had lodged a complaint against the three accused – Rony, Amandeep Singh, and Harjeet Singh – alleging that they were charging more than the fixed rate at the government desilting site. The Bilga police arrested the accused and seized their receipt book. A police official said, “The government has fixed the rate of sand at 9 per square foot, excluding Goods and Service Tax , but the accused were charging 1,700 to 1,800.”

A case was registered under Sections 384 (extortion) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code at the Bilga Police Station.

Saturday, October 22, 2022
