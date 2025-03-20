AAP defends police action, Opposition says farmers backstabbed

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) strongly defended the police action against the protesting farmers at Shambhu and Khanauri, citing the financial impact of the agitation on the state. Policemen removing farmers at the Punjab-Haryana border in Shambhu village of Patiala district on Wednesday. ( (ANI)

AAP MP Malvinder Singh Kang said the Punjab borders were blocked for over a year, leading to significant economic losses, reduced investments and a decline in tourism, and called for a collaborative and constructive approach to resolve the ongoing issues faced by farmers. “The closure of Punjab’s borders, particularly at Shambhu, has not only created economic hardships but also affected religious tourism. The number of devotees visiting sacred places like Darbar Sahib (Golden Temple) has declined,” he claimed in a statement.

He said the biggest challenge was the lack of investment, which is directly tied to industrial growth and employment generation. “This is a pressing issue as unemployment is one of the root causes of drug abuse in Punjab,” he added, urging the farming community to adopt a strategic approach to their struggle.

Kang also repeated chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s claim that most of the farmers’ demands were related to the central government. “We need to take this fight to Delhi rather than causing further economic damage to Punjab by blocking our own borders. Punjab’s economy, investments, and tourism are suffering due to these blockades,” he said.

The AAP MP said the solution to unemployment lies in bringing maximum investment and industrial growth to Punjab. “By blocking borders, we are inadvertently halting potential investments and causing economic harm to our state. The people of Punjab have always stood with the farmers, and we continue to do so,” he said, reiterating his support for the farmers.

Punjab Vidhan Sabha speaker Kultar Singh Sandhwan and cabinet ministers Harpal Singh Cheema and Tarunpreet Sondh stressed the need to keep the highways open to ensure the smooth movement of goods and raw materials, which are critical for boosting agro-based industries and the economy.

The Opposition was quick to slam the AAP government, accusing it of backstabbing the farmers.

Leader of the Opposition (LoP) Partap Singh Bajwa condemned the Punjab Police and termed the detention of farmer leaders, Jagjit Singh Dallewal and Sarwan Singh Pandher, as a cowardly act.

“CM Bhagwant Mann has stooped to such a low level to throttle the voice of the farmers. He has backstabbed the entire farming community of Punjab. Punjabis will never forget this and they will never forgive him for this shameful act,” Bajwa said.

Punjab Congress chief Amarinder Singh Raja Warring also condemned the police action and alleged that the AAP government in Punjab and the BJP government at the Centre were in collusion to betray the farmers.

“It was a shocking betrayal that the moment farmer leaders came out of the meeting they were bundled into the police vehicle. This was a premeditated plan of the state and the central governments to get the farmer leaders at a single place under the pretext of a meeting and then arrest them,” he said.

Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Kuldeep Singh Gargaj said Punjab is moving towards becoming a police state.

“The very government (AAP) which emerged from protests is now suppressing democratic values and principles. When India has a constitutional democracy and a judicial system, how can such blatant and inhumane actions be justified?” he said.

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) head Harjinder Singh Dhami said that the deceitful arrest of farmers is a big insult to the nation’s food providers.

“It is extremely painful that the farmers, who have contributed significantly to the country’s progress, prosperity, and economy are today suffering due to the anti-farmer policies of the governments,” he said.

Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia said that the Bhagwant Mann-led AAP government was trying to suppress the voice of farmers.

“The farming sector is in distress but CM Mann under the influence of his power is trying to crush the voice of the anndatta. Mann made false and tall promises with farmers and today he is trying to crush their voice,” he said.