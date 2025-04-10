AAP delegation meets Chandigarh chief secy, demands roll-back of property tax hike

A delegation of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) headed by local party president Vijay Singh met with chief secretary Rajeev Verma on Wednesday and submitted a memorandum demanding immediate roll-back of hiked in property tax in the city. The delegation of Chandigarh unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) submitting memorandum demanding roll back of property tax hike in city to chief secretary Rajeev Verma on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

Property tax, initially introduced in 2004 at 3% of the annual rateable value (ARV) for commercial, industrial and institutional buildings, was extended to residential properties in 2015. Ever since, despite nearly a decade of inflation and the civic body’s growing financial strain, the rates remained unchanged, until now. According to the administration’s latest notification, residential property tax will now be charged at 9% of ARV— three times the previous rate, while commercial and industrial property tax will rise to 6% of ARV—double the earlier rate.

In addition to the property tax issue, the AAP Chandigarh president also urged the administration to increase old-age and widow pensions, highlighting the urgent need to support vulnerable sections of society with adequate financial assistance.

The delegation also pressed for a comprehensive policy to ensure job security for contractual workers, many of whom have been serving for years without basic rights or future assurance.

It is worth noting that these concerns were formally presented in the previous meeting of the UT administrator’s advisory council.