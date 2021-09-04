Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / AAP demands 15-day Punjab assembly session
AAP demands 15-day Punjab assembly session
AAP demands 15-day Punjab assembly session
chandigarh news

AAP demands 15-day Punjab assembly session

Leader of opposition (LoP) Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday demanded a 15-day session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha to discuss important issues of the state
READ FULL STORY
By HT Correspondent
PUBLISHED ON SEP 04, 2021 12:56 AM IST

Leader of opposition (LoP) Harpal Singh Cheema on Friday demanded a 15-day session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha to discuss important issues of the state.

Addressing the media, Cheema said prior to the commencement of this session, he had, in the business advisory committee headed by speaker Rana KP Singh, reiterated his demand for a 15-day session after the one-day session, on which the government had assured to convene it again.

“After 10 years of the mafia rule of the Badals, the four-and-a-half-years of Congress rule have been non-satisfactory. Though the Congress is always looking to run away from burning issues, we will not let this happen,” Cheema said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.