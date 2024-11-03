AAP destroyed what Congress built with school education, says Warring

Punjab Congress president and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Saturday criticised the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government claiming that the party has failed to fulfill basic promises, especially in education sector. Punjab Congress president and Ludhiana MP Amarinder Singh Raja Warring campaigns for his wife Amrita Warring on Saturday. (HT Photo)

Warring, campaigning for his wife Amrita Warring, who is the Congress candidate from Gidderbaha, said that the Aam Aadmi Party, which won Punjab on the back of their so-called education revolution, has betrayed the state’s faith and completely dismantled the education system in the state.

Warring claimed that under the Congress-led government, Punjab had achieved the highest national ranking in the Performance Grading Index (PGI) of school education for 2020-21. “The AAP government has destroyed what we had worked so hard to build. Instead of progress, they have left teachers protesting on streets, battling for basic rights and appointment letters that the Congress had promised.”

During the election campaign, Amrita Warring also criticised the AAP for neglecting the state’s teachers and students.

“Schools still operate with minimal staff, teachers who were promised positions remain unemployed, and the few who are employed are forced to handle entire schools on their own. This government must be shown the door for these inadequacies,” she said.