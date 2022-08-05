AAP extends support to Himachal farmers’ Aug 5 protest
The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has extended support to the farmers’ protest slated to be held outside the state secretariat in Shimla on Friday, and called upon the party workers to actively take part in it.
All party workers will stand in support of our farmer brethren, AAP state president Surjeet Thakur said in a statement. However, no worker shall wear the party cap or carry a party flag as this is not a political event, he specified. “AAP stands in solidarity with the farmers of the state in this struggle for their rights,” said Thakur, adding that the stir will continue until the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government accepts all the demands of the farming community.
He said that AAP has been continuously raising the voice of the farmers and the fruit growers of the state and it was after the AAP took up the issue that the BJP government has given some relief to the farmers under pressure.However, the relief is inadequate and will not to benefit the fruit growers. Thakur said that government should fulfil all the demands of the farmers at the earliest, including the implantation of the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) along the lines of Jammu and Kashmir, roll back of GST on packaging material, and restore the subsidy on fungicides and pesticide. He accused the BJP of being an anti-farmer party.
-
Gurugram: Locals say revised toll fee on Sohna elevated road ‘too high’
Commuters on the newly developed Sohna elevated road, which was opened to the public last month, will now have to shell out a higher toll fee as the National Highways Authority of India has increased the rates for different categories of vehicles from Thursday, said officials. According to the new rates, a single trip in a car will cost them ₹115 per trip, increased from the previous rate of ₹45.
-
Jammu soldier killed in Uttarakhand landslide cremated with full military honours
The mortal remains of 23-year-old rifleman Sukhjinder Singh, who was killed while evacuating an injured comrade from a landslide, were cremated with full military honours at his native village in Suchetgarh of RS Pura sector in Jammu district on Thursday. Central Army Commander Lt Gen Y Dimri and all ranks of the Surya Command saluted the undying spirit of Rifleman Sukhjinder Singh, who made the supreme sacrifice.
-
Ludhiana residents startled as sonic boom rips through city
Two loud explosion-like sounds caused due to a sonic boom triggered panic among city residents on Thursday afternoon. While a loud thud was heard around 1.30pm, the second one was heard around 3.30pm across the city. Ludhiana police commissioner Kaustubh Sharma laid rest to speculations of an explosion and revealed that it was just a sonic boom. “We got it checked. It seemed to be just a sonic boom,” he said.
-
Punjab man held with ₹2 cr, 250g heroin, fleeing aide dies in freak mishap in Udhampur
The Jammu and Kashmir Police arrested a Punjab-based man with ₹2 crore cash and 250 grams of heroin in Udhampur district on Wednesday night. Jagtar's' Kashmir-based aide, who tried to flee, was killed in a road mishap. Mukhtiar Ahmed was identified as Mukhtiar Ahmed of Kupwara district. His accomplice, Jagtar Singh of Tarn Taran district of Punjab, was arrested.
-
Dead staff on Ludhiana MC list: Councillors grow impatient as no headway in inquiry
It's been over a week since the municipal corporation General House witnessed a ruckus over alleged inclusion of dead, long absentee and non-existent employees on the list of contractual staff to be regularised, the inquiry in the matter has not been completed. Earlier during the House meeting on July 25, MC commissioner Shena Aggarwal assured the House that the inquiry will be completed within a week. The inquiry was marked to joint commissioner Ankur Mahindroo.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics