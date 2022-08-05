AAP extends support to Himachal farmers’ Aug 5 protest

The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) has extended support to the farmers’ protest slated to be held outside the state secretariat in Shimla on Friday, and called upon the party workers to actively take part in it.

All party workers will stand in support of our farmer brethren, AAP state president Surjeet Thakur said in a statement. However, no worker shall wear the party cap or carry a party flag as this is not a political event, he specified. “AAP stands in solidarity with the farmers of the state in this struggle for their rights,” said Thakur, adding that the stir will continue until the Jai Ram Thakur-led BJP government accepts all the demands of the farming community.

He said that AAP has been continuously raising the voice of the farmers and the fruit growers of the state and it was after the AAP took up the issue that the BJP government has given some relief to the farmers under pressure.However, the relief is inadequate and will not to benefit the fruit growers. Thakur said that government should fulfil all the demands of the farmers at the earliest, including the implantation of the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) along the lines of Jammu and Kashmir, roll back of GST on packaging material, and restore the subsidy on fungicides and pesticide. He accused the BJP of being an anti-farmer party.