AAP extends support to Panipat girl who attempted suicide

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 04, 2022 01:55 AM IST

The Panipat girl allegedly attempted suicide on September 28 by cutting her throat with a knife after her parents shifted her to a government school as her labourer father could not bear the expenses of her study

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: The Aam Aadmi Party has extended support to the class VIII girl student of Panipat, who had allegedly attempted suicide after her parents admitted her to a government school from a private one.

AAP leader Sunil Bindal, who is also a member of Rashtriya Siksha Kranti Sangh, reached a private hospital in Model Town where the girl was admitted and assured financial assistance to her if she wants to study in a private school.

As per information, the girl allegedly attempted suicide on September 28 by cutting her throat with a knife after her parents shifted her to a government school as her labourer father could not bear the expenses of her study. ENDS

