AAP failed to curb drug menace in Punjab: BJP president Ashwani Sharma
BJP president Ashwani Sharma slammed the AAP government for deteriorating law-and-order situation in Punjab
Two days after a Ludhiana-based Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader was beaten to death by a group of drug addicts here, BJP president Ashwani Sharma on Sunday slammed the Aam Aadmi party government for deteriorating law-and-order situation in Punjab, accusing it of failing to curb the growing drug menace in the state.
Sharma visited the house of Bharat Bhushan and met his family, including his injured son.
A group of drug addicts thrashed Bharat Bhushan to death in front of his house in Shivpuri on Friday night. The accused also injured his differently abled son with a sharp-edged weapon.
“It is so unfortunate. If a person who has spent decades in public life is not safe, one could imagine the plight of the common man. We demand that the accused should be arrested at the earliest,” said Sharma.
He also said that the party was all geared up to fight the ensuing municipal elections.
Meanwhile, high drama took place this morning when a local BJP leader, who had invited the media, cancelled the event at the last moment. The local unit had called a press conference in the morning stating that a prominent leader from a party was joining BJP. However, the leader did not appear and the conference was called off. The BJP leaders maintained that the leader could not join due to health reasons.
-
Deliver full justice in a week or face protest: Moose Wala’s father to government
Slain singer-politician Sidhu Moose Wala's father Balkaur Singh on Sunday warned the Aam Aadmi party government in Punjab of protest if it failed to deliver “complete justice” in the killing of Singh's son in one week. He said that it has been already 90 days since his son was murdered and they have been waiting for justice from the government.
-
Sikhs reiterate demand for gurdwara at Har-ki-Pauri
The Sikh community has again raised the issue of the construction of Guru Gyan Godri Gurdwara near Har-ki-Pauri in Haridwar district. “We are peacefully carrying on the movement to get Guru Gyan Godri Gurdwara constructed at the very place it used to exist a few decades ago. It is a matter of faith, religious-spiritual attachment, history and immense pride that Gyan Godri Gurdwara gets constructed again,” said Subba Singh Dhillon, a Sikh community representative.
-
Himachal: Magisterial probe marked into Chakki railway bridge collapse
Kangra deputy commissioner Nipun Jindal has ordered a magisterial probe into the collapse of Chakki railway bridge on Pathankot-Jogindernagar narrow-gauge in Nupur subdivision. A portion of British-era bridge located on Himachal-Punjab border had collapsed after one of its pillars caved in due to a flood in Chakki rivulet, a tributary of Beas. Additional district magistrate Rohit Rathour will conduct the inquiry and submit a report within 15 days.
-
HP cloudbursts: Death toll rises to 22, five persons still missing
Death toll of Saturday flashfloods and landslides after series of cloudburst in Himachal rose to 22 on Sunday, while five missing people still remained untraceable, authorities said. Twenty-two people have died and 12 injured in multiple landslides and flashfloods in Himachal on Saturday. Mandi, Chamba and Kangra were the worst-hit districts. Body of a woman missing in Baghi village near Katuala in Drang area of Mandi has been recovered by emergency workers.
-
5-yr-old among 4 killed as car rams into canter in Hoshiarpur
Hoshiarpur: Four persons, including a five-year-old child, were killed when the car they were travelling in rammed into a canter truck near Badoan village on the Chandigarh road on Sunday noon. The car was coming from the Dasuya side, said the police. The victims were identified as Gurdeep Kaur, 55, a resident of Anandpur Sahib, her daughter Jagjit Kaur, 35, of Dasuya, granddaughter Kiranjot Kaur, 5, and a resident of Dasuya, driver Vicky.
