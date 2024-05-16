 AAP focused on common man’s welfare: Anmol Gagan Maan - Hindustan Times
AAP focused on common man’s welfare: Anmol Gagan Maan

ByHT Correspondent, Mohali
May 16, 2024 07:14 AM IST

AAP’s Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha candidate Malvinder Singh Kang and state cabinet minister and Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Maan met lawyers in Kharar and sought their support

State cabinet minister and Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Maan on Wednesday campaigned for AAP’s Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha candidate Malvinder Singh Kang in Kharar.

Punjab cabinet minister and Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Maan campaigned for AAP's Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha candidate in Kharar, Mohali, on Wednesday. (HT file)
Punjab cabinet minister and Kharar MLA Anmol Gagan Maan campaigned for AAP’s Anandpur Sahib Lok Sabha candidate in Kharar, Mohali, on Wednesday. (HT file)

Addressing a gathering in Sahauran village, she said, “The AAP government takes decisions for the welfare of common people and thus free electricity was a mega step for the interest of people here.”

Kang and the cabinet minister met lawyers and sought their support. She termed Kang as the best candidate and representative of people of the Anandpur Sahib parliamentary constituency.

Talking about Kharar, the minister said CM Bhagwant Mann gave grants of 40 crore for two hospitals in Kharar in one year, besides recruiting 20 doctors.

“The CM passed 150 crore sewerage and Kajauli water works project for Kharar. We will give treated water to the residents here for which work is underway. There was only one grid in Kharar causing power outages and this government sanctioned 80 crore for two more grids. People should vote for Kang for their welfare,” the minister added.

AAP focused on common man's welfare: Anmol Gagan Maan

