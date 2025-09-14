AAP forms legal team to challenge arrest of its lone MLA Mehraj Malik in J&K

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday formed a 10-member legal team to fight the arrest of its Kashmir leader Mehraj Malik, who has been booked under the Public Safety Act (PSA). AAP MLA Mehraj Malik being taken into custody in Doda last Monday. (HT File)

Malik, who is a member of the legislative assembly from Doda East constituency in Jammu, was arrested last Monday after being booked under PSA for allegedly disturbing public order. The PSA came immediately after Malik allegedly used foul language against the district’s deputy commissioner.

PSA allows a district magistrate, on the advice of police, to send a person to jail without trial for six months to two years.

In a post on X, AAP leader Imran Hussain said the party stands strong with Malik.

“A strong legal team led by Sr. Adv. Nirmal K Kotwal with Adv. Muzaffar Khan, Adv. Sheik Shakeel Ahmad & Adv. Appu Singh (Assisting Counsel) supported by Arvind Bandral, Joginder Singh Thakur, Gaurav Sarangal, Sandeep Sharma, Asim Hashmi & M Tariq Mughal will fight this case (sic),” wrote Hussain, the former Delhi minister of food and civil supplies.

Malik’s arrest sparked immediate protests in his home constituency and elicited harsh reactions by J&K leaders who termed the lieutenant governor-led administration’s move “autocratic”. The administration had to impose restrictions across the constituency to stem further deterioration of the situation.

The detention order issued by Doda deputy commissioner Harvinder Singh cites Malik’s “continual unlawful conduct in contravention to the rule of law despite being an elected member of the legislative assembly”. The dossier prepared by the police gives details about 18 first information reports (FIRs) and 16 daily diary reports at various police stations against the AAP MLA.

Former J&K chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Farooq Abdullah have also been at the forefront to demand Malik’s release.

Mufti on Saturday termed the arrest an attack on democracy and urged the J&K assembly speaker to call a special session of the assembly. She also hit out at J&K chief minister Omar Abdullah for saying that he is ready to provide legal support to the arrested legislator. “There are thousands of poor Kashmiri prisoners who are lodged in various places outside J&K and it is they who need legal help, not an assembly member.”

NC president Farooq Abdullah appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union home minister Amit Shah for their intervention for the release of Malik.