AAP has joined hands with Cong to ‘loot’ country: Yogi in Haryana

In a sharp attack on the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said that the party that was born out of anti-corruption movement of Anna Hazare against the Congress, has now joined hands with the Congress to “loot” the country. Yogi highlighted on how he has improved the law and order in his state and claimed that in the last seven years there has been no riot in the state. (HT Photo)

Addressing rallies, first in Kurukshetra and then in Sirsa, in favour of party candidates Naveen Jindal and Ashok Tanwar respectively, Yogi cornered AAP and Congress on charges of “corruption” and “false promises”.

“....they (AAP) have ruined Delhi. You see the filth and chaos around. There is a state of anarchy. What have they done with the national capital is before you all. They have reduced the standards of politics on the cost of the country. They have no allegiance with Sanatan Dharam. What have they done with Punjab. All mafia, gangster have risen and gang wars are all around. People are worried even in Chandigarh,” the UP CM said in Kurukshetra.

Raking up the inter-state dispute over UP’s slain gangster Mukhtar Ansari, Yogi said, “You must have noticed how big mafias of UP were brought to Punjab. I fought till the Supreme Court and took him (Ansari) back.”

Yogi highlighted on how he has improved the law and order in his state and claimed that in the last seven years there has been no riot in the state.

Later in Sirsa, he alleged that the Congress party wants to introduce inheritance tax, if voted to power and compared the proposed tax to ‘jizya’ tax introduced by the Mughal ruler Aurangzeb.

“The Congress’s tax will snatch away the assets and rights of Hindus and it will be distributed among Muslims. This is part of Congress’s appeasement politics and they want to impose reservation on the basis of religion to benefit the Muslim community,” the UP CM added.

Yogi further said that this election is being contested between the devotees of Lord Ram and those who ‘betray Lord Ram’.

“The Congress will never come to power because they are against Lord Ram. Their leaders did not attend the consecration ceremony of Ram Temple at Ayodhya to appease Muslim community people,” he said.

“Pakistan has 23 crore population and they are living in a poor family. However, the Modi government has been delivering 5 kg ration per month to 80 crore people and 25 crore population has been taken out of poverty during the BJP regime. After coming to power for the third term, our government will ensure ₹5 lakh insurance cover per year to every person aged above 70. India’s image at international level has improved during Modi’s regime and BJP will get more than 400 seats in the general polls,” he added.

He said that the INDIA bloc leaders are spreading rumours against the Modi government and the previous governments had failed to control the rise in terror activities.