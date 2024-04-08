 AAP holds fast at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra - Hindustan Times
AAP holds fast at Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Apr 08, 2024 06:46 AM IST

The Haryana president of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) Sushil Gupta, who is the AAP nominee from Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat, led the party cadre to observe a state level fast on the banks of Brahma Sarovar in Kurukshetra on Sunday in protest against the arrest of Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal.

The AAP state senior vice-president Anurag Dhanda along with the entire state executive took part in the day-long fast. (HT Photo)
The AAP state senior vice-president Anurag Dhanda along with the entire state executive took part in the day-long fast. (HT Photo)

The AAP state senior vice-president Anurag Dhanda along with the entire state executive took part in the day-long fast.

Accusing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of weakening constitutional institutions of the country, the Haryana AAP chief said that it was for the first time in the political history of India that a sitting CM had been arrested during elections.

Gupta said Kejriwal’s arrest proved that the BJP was afraid of him. He alleged that corrupt people are joining the BJP and said that about 10 cases were registered against Naveen Jindal, the BJP candidate from Kurukshetra Lok Sabha seat.

