AAP Khadoor Sahib MLA launches app to redress public grievances
In a new initiative, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Khadoor Sahib MLA Manjinder Singh Lalpura on Saturday launched an online application for solving the grievances of the people of his constituency.
The app, E-Office Khadoor Sahib, can be downloaded by scanning a QR code. The MLA has also appointed a volunteer in every village of the constituency to ensure the use of the online portal to provide hassle-free services to various departments of the state government.
The online application has five layers which are the public interface, agent interface, in-charge interface, administrator face and operator database. By using the public interface, people can submit their grievances related to any of the state government’s departments, including the Punjab Police. These grievances will be examined and approved by the agents of the concerned village from where the complainant belongs.
After the agent’s approval, the complaint will reach the MLA’s team appointed for solving the grievances. The administrator face will be used by the MLA himself to oversee the entire operation and process of the complainants. Similarly, the operator database module will work to manage the record of the complaints and their status.
While launching the aap in Tarn Taran, the MLA said, “Everyone lodging their complaint will also get their complaint number. They can also track their complaint’s status by using the complaint number. Our team will ensure a time-bound solution to the public grievances. I will personally monitor all the complaints and providing hassle-free government services is our topmost priority.”
The MLA said, “The step was taken after I noticed many people are reaching my office with their grievances related to various departments. The online application will not only save the time of the people but also provide time-bound solutions.”
-
29-year-old rapes mentally challenged niece in Ludhiana, booked
A 29-year-old man was booked for sexually assaulting his mentally challenged teenaged niece in Sanjay Gandhi Colony on Saturday. The victim's mother said, “I had gone out for some work, leaving my 14-year-old daughter, who has been mentally challenged since birth at home. However, when I returned, I saw my brother-in-law raping my daughter. I raised the alarm, after which he fled.” “It is unclear for how long he had been sexually assaulting her,” she added.
-
Friend slits barber’s throat for talking on phone for long in Ludhiana, held
Hours after a barber was found locked in The victim, Mohammad Iman, 33, of Satkar Nagar's shop with his throat slit open, the police on Saturday arrested his 23-year-old friend, who allegedly attacked the victim with a razor after a spat over holding a long telephonic conversation. The victim, Mohammad Iman, 33, of Satkar Nagar, was killed in his shop in Puneet Nagar on Tibba Road on May 6. The victim is survived by his wife and child.
-
Indore: 7 die in fire after man sets ex-partner’s scooter ablaze
Seven people were charred to death and nine others were injured after a 28-year-old man allegedly set ablaze Dixit's former partner's two-wheeler, triggering a massive fire in a three-storey residential building in Madhya Pradesh's Indore district on Saturday morning, police said. Police checked at least 100 CCTV cameras and found out that Dixit came to the building at around 2.30 pm and was seen setting a scooty on fire.
-
Two months to NEET, only 75 apply for 549 vacant BDS seats in private colleges in Punjab
As NEET 2022 is just two months away, only 75 eligible candidates applied for 549 vacant seats in private dental colleges in the state during the fifth round of counselling by the Baba Farid University of Health Sciences at Faridkot. After four rounds of counselling for admissions to undergraduate dental courses, 43% of BDS seats remained vacant in 10 private dental colleges in Punjab.
-
Punjab-origin man gets 20-year jail for violent robbery in London
London: An Indian-origin man, who was found guilty of a violent robbery in east London, has been sentenced to 20 years imprisonment along with two of hAjaypal Singh, 28'saccomplices. He was sentenced at Snaresbrook Crown Court on Friday to 20 years, with an extended licence period of five years allowing for a further term dependent on conduct. A man, aged in his 40s, had also sustained stab wounds to his head.
