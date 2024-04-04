AAP leader hits out at govt over jobless youth stuck abroad

Senior vice-president of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Haryana unit Anurag Dhanda on Wednesday cornered the Haryana government on the issue of several unemployed youth from the state stranded abroad. Senior vice-president of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP)’s Haryana unit Anurag Dhanda on Wednesday cornered the Haryana government on the issue of several unemployed youth from the state stranded abroad. (HT File)

Addressing a press conference in Kaithal, he said that the youth migrated to the war-torn Russia due to lack of jobs and are stuck and the government is not taking any cognisance of them.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

“The situation regarding unemployment in Haryana has gone from bad to worse especially in the areas of Kaithal and Kurukshetra, where families are selling their land to send their children to foreign countries,” he said.

Dhanda further hit out at chief minister Nayab Saini and his cabinet colleague Subhash Sudha as well as former minister Kamlesh Dhanda, all from Kurukshetra Lok Sabha, for failing to meet any of the aggrieved families.

“The Prime Minister claims through advertisements that he had stopped the war between Russia and Ukraine for a few hours. Can’t they bring back the youth trapped there? This issue has been around for several weeks and is in everyone’s attention,” he asked.