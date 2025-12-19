Search
AAP MLA Malik’s legal team wraps up arguments, HC lists matter for Dec 27

ByRavi Krishnan Khajuria, Jammu
Published on: Dec 19, 2025 08:08 am IST

“Petitioner Mehraj Malik’s counsels led by senior counsel Rahul Pant wrapped up their arguments before the HC for nearly three hours on Thursday,” said J&K AAP spokesperson and high court lawyer Appu Singh Slathia, who is among Malik’s legal team.

Following the closure of arguments by the legal team of jailed AAP MLA Mehraj Malik, the Jammu and Kashmir high court on Thursday listed the case for December 27 when the state has to present its contentions.

“Today, we concluded our arguments. Each and every contention was put forth before the high court. The arguments from the petitioner’s side were closed today,” she added.

However, due to paucity of time and as per discretion of the high court, the matter has been listed for December 27, she informed.

Now, the state will contend the petitioner’s arguments on the next date of hearing, i.e., December 27, she added.

Justice Mohammad Yousuf Wani is adjudicating the case.

“Judgement is the prerogative of the high court and we have to wait for it till the time the court delivers it,” she said.

Malik has filed a habeas corpus petition before the high court seeking his release.

The AAP MLA has sought quashing of his detention order issued by Doda district magistrate under Section 8 of J&K Public Safety Act, 1978

Malik was detained under the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) on September 8 for allegedly disturbing public order in Doda district and has been lodged in Kathua district jail since.

AI Summary AI Summary

The Jammu and Kashmir high court will hear jailed AAP MLA Mehraj Malik's case on December 27, following the conclusion of his legal team's arguments. Malik, detained under the Public Safety Act since September 8 for allegedly disturbing public order, seeks to quash his detention order. Justice Mohammad Yousuf Wani is overseeing the proceedings.