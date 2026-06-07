AAP MLA Malik writes to DGP, alleges harassment by J&K Police & bureaucracy

The AAP president of Jammu and Kashmir unit and sitting MLA from Doda, Mehraj Malik, has opposed alleged maltreatment and harassment to him and his party activists by the J&K Police, which, he claimed, have denied him the permission to hold public rallies across the UT. AAP MLA Mehraj Malik (Sourced)

In a letter written to Director General of Police (DGP) Nalin Prabhat, Malik stated that he was aghast over the way he was being treated by the Union territory police and bureaucracy.

“It is pivotal for me to state that I, along with my office bearers of various districts of J&K, had explicitly applied almost a month in advance, for permission from the respective offices, for my “political tour” across the UT. Furthermore, please note that my tour of Kashmir begins from Anantnag on June 7 and as I started from my constituency, Doda today in the morning, unnecessary embargo in the form of unwarranted harassment is being given to me and my volunteers at various police check points. Moreover, no written reply has been handed over to me and my ‘district presidents by ‘district administration’, where they have vividly rejected or denied us permission. Rather, banal and puerile arguments are being made by the concerned police officials, who have created a tumultuous state of affairs for my volunteers and party office bearers,” he stated in his letter to the DGP.

Malik claimed that he had no intention of creating any political malaise or unrest.

“The sole purpose of my tour is to have a healthy public interaction with my supporters. But the inharmonious contours being created by the J&K police bolsters the fact that my constitutional rights are under threat and my right to freedom of speech and freedom of travel within my country’s borders is being jeopardised,” he added.

He has sought intervention of the DGP at the earliest.

“Please look into the matter at the earliest as many of my volunteers and office bearers are put under unlawful detention. The survival of democracy depends upon the realisation of the constitution and the rights granted by it. In my case, my rights are clearly being violated. In faith that adroit action is taken to help me and my team go ahead with my political tour of Jammu and Kashmir,” he concluded.

Malik has marked the copy of his letter to LG Manoj Sinha as well.

It may be stated here that Malik was released from Kathua prison on April 28, this year after more than seven months, after his arrest on September 8 last year. Malik was in jail following allegations of disturbing public order.

While the administration had cited 18 FIRs and 16 daily diary reports against him, including an incident involving abusive language toward a district official, Malik maintained that his detention was a politically motivated attempt to silence dissent.