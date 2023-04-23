Complainant in extortion case booked for rape by Fazilka police

Sunil Kumar, a complainant in an extortion case registered against Surinder Kamboj, 67, the father of Aam Aadmi Party leader and Jalalabad MLA Jagdeep Kamboj ‘Goldy’, and three others, has been booked on the charges of rape by the Fazilka police late on Friday evening. In a complaint, the woman, who is one of the accused in the extortion case, on Friday night filed a case of rape against the 42-year-old property dealer Sunil Kumar.

In a complaint, the woman, who is one of the accused in the extortion case, on Friday night filed a case of rape against the 42-year-old property dealer Sunil Kumar.

“I had approached Sunil Kumar to look for a house on rent. He raped me in the disguise of showing me a property on Thursday. Later, I approached my family and then got my medical examination done at the local civil hospital on Thursday. Meanwhile, Surinder Kamboj, father of AAP MLA Jagdeep Kamboj Goldy, approached us to settle the case in lieu of money but we want justice,” the victim said in her police complaint.

Fazilka senior superintendent of police (SSP) Avneet Kaur said that the woman has charged Sunil Kumar of allegedly raping her on Thursday.

“Sunil Kumar has been booked under Section 376 of the Indian Penal Code and further investigations are on,” the SSP said. The cops are yet to arrest Sunil Kumar. The two women named in the extortion case are also yet to be arrested.

Police officials, on the condition of anonymity, said that as per initial investigations, it was to settle this rape case that Surinder Kamboj was trying to strike a compromise and demanding ₹10 lakh.

“Surinder Kamboj had allegedly demanded ₹10 lakh from Sunil (Kumar) to settle this case. Surinder was among the four locals booked under Sections 384 (extortion), 389 (putting a person in fear of accusation of offence) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code on the complaint the property dealer, Sunil Kumar,” cops said.

In his complaint on Friday, the 42-year-old property dealer, who also stays in Jalalabad town of Fazilka district, said that on Thursday, he got a call from a local resident who said she needed a house on rent. He went to show her a property on the local Doctor Wali Street and returned shortly thereafter.

“In the evening, the woman called him up, and her son accused him of taking advantage of her,” the complainant Sunil Kumar said.

Later, Surinder Kamboj called up Kumar to meet him if he wanted to sort out the matter amicably. As per Kumar’s complaint, when he reached Surinder Kamboj’s house, he demanded ₹10 lakh to sort out the matter.

“We received the complaint and caught Surinder Kamboj accepting ₹50,000 from the complainant,” said Jalalabad deputy superintendent of police, Atul Soni.

The case was registered against Surinder Kamboj and three others, including two women, for extortion.