AAP more corrupt than Congress: Saini in Patiala

Hitting out at the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government in Punjab, Haryana chief minister Nayab Singh Saini on Sunday alleged that the AAP was “more corrupt than the Congress” and had come to power by misleading the people with false promises. Haryana CM Saini with a farmer during his visit to a grain market of Ghanaur in Patiala on Sunday (ANI)

Addressing a public gathering at the Ghanaur grain market in Patiala district, Saini claimed that several AAP MLAs and ministers were behind bars on corruption charges. “Congress used to indulge in corruption, but Punjab has now got an even more corrupt government. Do not be under the illusion that they (jailed AAP MLAs and ministers) made any sacrifices. They looted money meant for the welfare of Punjab,” he said.

Saini alleged that the AAP government had failed to fulfil its key pre-poll promise of providing ₹1,000 per month to women above 18 years of age, even four years after coming to power.

“The expectations people had from the governments in Punjab, whether Congress or AAP, were never met. They only misled the public and got mired in corruption. Unlike AAP, we promised ₹2,100 per month to the women in Haryana and fulfilled it. We delivered everything mentioned in our ‘Sankalp Patra,’” said Saini.

Targeting the AAP government over its flagship health programme, Aam Aadmi clinics, Saini alleged that, far from finding medicines, people couldn’t even find doctors there.

“AAP promised to eradicate drugs from the state, but the problem has only worsened. They also promised to raise the old-age pension from ₹1,500 to ₹2,500, but it has never been fulfilled. Instead, senior citizens have to wait for months to receive their pensions. In Haryana, we provide ₹3,200 as old-age pension, the highest in the country,” he said.

Saini added that the BJP would form the government in Punjab after the 2027 Assembly elections and make the state a leading one under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership.