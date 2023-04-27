Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Badal will remain a role model for many: Ludhiana MP Arora

Badal will remain a role model for many: Ludhiana MP Arora

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Apr 27, 2023 12:10 AM IST

Aam Aadmi Party MP Sanjeev Arora expressed his condolences on the demise of former Punjab chief minister Parkash Singh Badal

Arorsa said that Badal’s popularity can be seen from the fact that all the social media platforms are flooded with condolence and remembrance messages. (HT File Photo)
Arora tweeted, “Sad to hear about the passing of former Punjab CM, Parkash Singh Badal. His contributions to the state and country will be remembered. My thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this tough time. May he rest in peace.”

Remembering Badal, Arora said, “His soft-spoken nature and value for time will never be forgotten. He will remain a role model for many for these qualities. I pray that almighty gives courage to Sukhbir Badal, Harsimrat Kaur Badal and all other members of the family to bear this loss.”

He added that Badal’s popularity can be seen from the fact that all the social media platforms are flooded with condolence and remembrance messages by people hailing from different sections of the society.

Thursday, April 27, 2023
