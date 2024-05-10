 AAP office-bearers scuffle at MLA’s son’s pre-wedding event in Ludhiana, two held - Hindustan Times
AAP office-bearers scuffle at MLA’s son’s pre-wedding event in Ludhiana, two held

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
May 11, 2024 05:14 AM IST

The office-bearers of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) indulged in a violent scuffle in the pre-wedding function of son of MLA from Gill Constituency Jiwan Singh Sangowal ay Sangowal village on Thursday. Turbans were also tossed in the scuffle. Two of them suffered severe injuries, one admitted to a hospital where his condition is stated to be serious.

The injured are Mandeep Singh of village Jhammat, who is office in-charge of MLA Sangowal and block president Sarabjit Singh alias Sabi of village Jarkhar. (iStock)

The Sadar Police lodged an attempt to murder case against 12 people and arrested two of them. The arrested accused have been identified as former sarpanch and senior AAP leader Charanjit Singh, his son Binni, who is district secretary of AAP.

The injured are Mandeep Singh of village Jhammat, who is office in-charge of MLA Sangowal and block president Sarabjit Singh alias Sabi of village Jarkhar. The condition of Sarabjit Singh Sabi is stated to be serious.

In his complaint Mandeep Singh stated that a pre-wedding function, ‘jago’ of the son of the MLA was on at his residence at Sangowal village. Sabi had gone out when Charanjit Singh along with his son Binni and 10 other aides attacked him with sharp-edged weapons. When he tried to intervene, the accused assaulted him too. The accused tossed their turbans before fleeing.

On being informed, the Sadar Police reached the spot and initiated an investigation. ASI Satwinder Singh said that an FIR under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 295 (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs), 323 (volunteering causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint), 506 (criminal intimidation), 148 (rioting, armed with deadly weapon) and 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) of the IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for the arrest of the rest of the accused.

