AAP scrutinising Fauja Singh Sarari’s purported audio clips: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Published on Sep 29, 2022

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is scrutinising the audio clip where cabinet minister Fauja Singh Sarari was purportedly heard devising an extortion plan with his aide, Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Singh Mann said at Hussainiwala on Wednesday.

ByGaurav Sagar Bhaskar, Ferozepur

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is scrutinising the audio clip where cabinet minister Fauja Singh Sarari was purportedly heard devising an extortion plan with his aide, Punjab chief minister (CM) Bhagwant Singh Mann said at Hussainiwala on Wednesday.

Mann was here to pay tributes to freedom fighter Bhagat Singh on his 115th birthday anniversary. Bhagat Singh and his associates – Rajguru and Sukhdev—were cremated at Hussainiwala.

Taking a media query, the CM said that if anything objectionable is found in the audio clips, stern action will follow. Sarari was sitting with Mann during this interaction.

The cabinet minister has been maintaining that the audio clips are doctored and that he is being framed.

Meanwhile, CM Mann called upon the youth to follow the ideas of Bhagat Singh to make Punjab the best in the country.

The CM said Bhagat Singh was not just an individual but an institution.

On the occasion, the CM announced to upgrade Shaheed Bhagat Singh State University, Ferozepur, and introduce new courses.

Thursday, September 29, 2022
