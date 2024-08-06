AAP seeks land for party offices in all districts

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday requested chief minister Bhagwant Mann for land to set up party offices in all districts of the state. The request was made by AAP general secretary Harchand Singh Barsat, who met the chief minister with demand letters from the district unit presidents of the party regarding the allotment of 1,000 square yards of land in each district for party offices across the state. The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday requested chief minister Bhagwant Mann for land to set up party offices in all districts of the state. (HT File)

He said the AAP has become the largest party in Punjab by winning 92 of the 117 assembly seats. “It is important to have coordination between the administration, district president, government representatives and the common people. Keeping this in mind, all the district presidents of AAP in the state have written separate demand letters addressed to the chief minister,” he said. Mann is the state president of the party.

Barsat said the CM welcomed the suggestion and assured that at least 1,000 square yards of land would be made available in all districts of Punjab, as much as possible at collector rates, to district presidents of the party.