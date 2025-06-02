AAP shunts out state women wing chief Preeti Malhotra, gives charge to Amandeep Kaur

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Sunday removed Preeti Malhotra as the state women wing chief, giving the charge to Amandeep Kaur, who was the state vice-president. Preeti Malhotra had been appointed state president of the AAP women wing in January 2024. (HT Photo)

This came on the day Malhotra staged a protest against the party leadership for “ignoring local workers and promoting leaders from outside”.

An order issued by AAP’s Punjab in-charge Manish Sisodia and state unit chief Aman Arora read: “Amandeep Kaur has been given the additional responsibility of the state president of the women wing.”

Malhotra, a founding member of the AAP in Punjab who had been appointed the state president of the women wing in January 2024, questioned the recent appointment of Delhi AAP spokesperson Reena Gupta as chairperson of the Punjab Pollution Control Board.

She said, “The Delhi AAP is running the show in Punjab, and giving all key posts to people from Delhi while state workers, who have been working hard, are being sidelined.”

She said she has taken up the issue with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann.

“What is Reena Gupta’s contribution to AAP in Punjab? What does she know about Punjab? Delhi AAP people think that people from Punjab are not intelligent. People from Delhi AAP are being nominated to the upper house of the Indian Parliament to Punjab. The party is now again planning to send another Delhi AAP member to Rajya Sabha after Sanjeev Arora decided to fight the by-election from Ludhiana West,” she said.

After her removal, Malhotra said she was stripped of her position for standing up for the rights of party volunteers. “If you raise your voice for volunteers, you lose your post. But if you engage in sycophancy, you’re rewarded with positions,” she said.

Malhotra also hinted at the possibility of facing false legal cases in the future but declared that she remains undeterred. “We are not afraid. If we stay united, success will be ours,” she said.

Earlier on Saturday, the AAP had revamped its state unit, announcing a new team of vice-presidents, Lok Sabha in-charges, presidents and secretaries in all district units, assigning key responsibilities to MLAs and grassroots leaders. Sisodia had said the restructuring was not solely for the upcoming elections. “We are not preparing for 2027. We are preparing for 2040. AAP is no longer just a political party. It’s a people’s movement. The new appointees are a bridge between the public and the government,” he claimed.