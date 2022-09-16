AAP slams Cong for ‘silence’ on BJP’s alleged poaching bid

Chandigarh : The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Thursday launched a fierce attack on the Congress leadership for its silence over the BJP’s poaching attempts in Punjab, calling it the ‘B team’ of the BJP.

Addressing a press conference here, finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said that the Congress, which was the latest victim of BJP’s poaching in Goa, asked the AAP to show proof rather than attacking the BJP for toppling governments in various states. “The Congress leaders are supporting the BJP,” the cabinet minister claimed. He also lashed out at the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), asking the party why some of its leaders were acting as spokespersons for the BJP.

Cheema had on Tuesday accused the BJP of attempts to topple the AAP government in Punjab by offering ₹25 crore each to 10 party MLAs to switch sides. The minister along with several AAP MLAs had met the Punjab DGP a day later and filed a police complaint.

“The police have initiated an inquiry into the matter and all will be exposed soon,” he said. The party has so far neither identified its MLAs who were offered money nor named the persons who approached them.