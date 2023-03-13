AAP slams previous govts in Punjab for pushing state to brink of bankruptcy

Hitting out at opposition leaders for “misleading” people over the debt and fiscal condition of Punjab, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Monday accused the previous Congress and SAD-BJP governments of pushing the state to the brink of bankruptcy. AAP’s state chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said the Bhagwant Mann government is now working dedicatedly to bringing the state’s economy back on track. (Hindustan Times)

Addressing a press conference here, AAP’s state chief spokesperson Malvinder Singh Kang said the Bhagwant Mann government is now working dedicatedly to bringing the state’s economy back on track. He claimed that the government has not only repaid ₹36,046 crore of debt, including a principal payment of ₹15,946 crore and interest payment of ₹20,100 crore, but has also spent a stupendous amount of funds on giving welfare scheme benefits to people of the state.

Lamenting that the government departments, including PRTC, were left in shambles amid the absence of grants during previous regimes, Kang said the assistance of ₹2,000 crore was provided to bailout various government agencies, including ₹885 crore to the Punjab Cooperative Agriculture Development Bank, ₹300 crore to Punsup, ₹400 crore to Sugarfed, ₹135 crore to District Cooperative Banks, ₹36 crore to Milkfed, and ₹10 crore to Fazilka Sugar Mill.