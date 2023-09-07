Sanatana Dharma row: AAP doesn’t endorse Udhayanidhi’s statement, says Sanjay Singh

AAP national spokesperson Sanjay Singh slammed Tamil Nadu minister Udhayanidhi Stalin for his “Sanatana Dharma” remarks and said that no one should give any opinion regarding religion. AAP national spokesperson Sanjay Singh. (HT Photo)

“We do not endorse such comments. It is a country of diversity and such comments should not be made. We do not support such sentiments and are against these,” he said.

Singh was in Ludhiana to interact with students at a private college.

The DMK leader Udhayanidhi Stalin, who is the son of Tamil Nadu chief minister MK Stalin, sparked a controversy last week by comparing Sanatana Dharma with “dengue, malaria” and said it needed to be “eradicated”.

Singh also slammed the BJP government at the Centre for the use of the word ‘Bharat’ in the G20 invite sent by the President. “It is evident the Modi government fears our alliance INDIA. They (Centre) have already anticipated defeat in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls. Because of our alliance, the BJP government has decided to leave ‘India’,” he said.

Sanjay also flayed the presence of Lalit Modi at the wedding of former solicitor general of India, Harish Salve. Salve has been recently appointed to a high-level committee headed by former President Ram Nath Kovind to explore the possibility of ‘One Nation, One Election’.

“The BJP government wants to save money on elections but seems to be supporting those people who ran away with thousands of crores from our country. A fugitive, Lalit Modi, who escaped Indian law, is an invitee and celebrating the Modi government’s lawyer’s wedding. We can have more than seven elections with the kind of money these fugitives have made and then escaped from our country,” Singh added.